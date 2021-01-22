1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

