1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $2,421,695.52 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.49. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

