$194.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will announce $194.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $211.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $339.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $813.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

