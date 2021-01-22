1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Down 11.2%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) shares fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 13,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60.

1847 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services for agriculture, construction, lawn, and garden industries in North America. It operates through two segments, Land Management Services, and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts.

