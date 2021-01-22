$180.83 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce $180.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.30 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $636.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $643.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $742.12 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,685. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $168.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $360,476.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 118.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

