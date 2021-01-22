1,690 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

