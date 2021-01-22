$150.35 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post $150.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.82 million and the lowest is $149.57 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

