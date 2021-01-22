145,068 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Luminex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after buying an additional 436,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after buying an additional 410,535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Luminex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

