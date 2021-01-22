1,368 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

