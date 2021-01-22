12,969 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

