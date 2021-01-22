$128.15 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $128.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $448.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $477.23 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of CYBR opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,304.61 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $167.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.