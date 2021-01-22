$127.26 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report sales of $127.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.99 million and the lowest is $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $131.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $497.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.92 million to $499.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $524.56 million, with estimates ranging from $511.09 million to $538.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

