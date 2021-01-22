$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. XOMA posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,804.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $13.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $25.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $18.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $892,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,056. XOMA has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

