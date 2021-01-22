1,159 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

