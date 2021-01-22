1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

