$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of RKDA remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 248,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

