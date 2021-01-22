$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

WKHS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 159,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,129 shares of company stock worth $11,762,213 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

