$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 674,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.