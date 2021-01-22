$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.18. ASGN posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

