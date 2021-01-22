$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $2.50 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

CLSD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 24,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

