0x Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $388.75 million and approximately $110.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.00585149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.04 or 0.04141878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016431 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.