$0.93 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $62.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.