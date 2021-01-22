$0.67 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Globant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

