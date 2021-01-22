$0.41 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. 81,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,088. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

