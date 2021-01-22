$0.36 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,643.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

