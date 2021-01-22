$0.35 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. SPS Commerce also reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

