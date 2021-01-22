-$0.29 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.16). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,537. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

