$0.26 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $218.34.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

