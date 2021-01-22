-$0.25 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

