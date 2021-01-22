-$0.23 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.37). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 6,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,098. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.