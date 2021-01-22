-$0.10 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Gogo stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $992.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gogo news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

