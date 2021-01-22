-$0.08 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.13). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Savara by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Savara by 309.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 36.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 542,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

