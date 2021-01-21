Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Troy R. Brown Sells 39,505 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy R. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

