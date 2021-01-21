Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work Sells 4,800 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55.

ZUMZ stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.