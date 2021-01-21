Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Tops $0.0010

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $62,004.96 and approximately $16,148.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

