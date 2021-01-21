Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of ZS opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $217.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

