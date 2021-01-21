Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 7.4%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. 10,469,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,680,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

ZSAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at $734,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.