ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Down 5.6%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.29. 775,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 517,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get ZIX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. ZIX’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.