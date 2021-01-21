ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Down 5.6%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.29. 775,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 517,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.
The company has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.