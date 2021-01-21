Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $162.96. 26,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,869. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.