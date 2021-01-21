Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $119,785.58 and approximately $24,597.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.