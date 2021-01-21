Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

