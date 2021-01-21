Zhang Financial LLC Invests $200,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

