Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

