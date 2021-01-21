Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

IJS stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

