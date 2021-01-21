Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of MO opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

