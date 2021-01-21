Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $210,515.08 and approximately $2,932.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00519361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00041213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.02 or 0.03808654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

