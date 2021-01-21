Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer Buys 11,670 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zedge stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

