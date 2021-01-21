ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.27

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $125.77 million and $12.43 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About ZB Token
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
