Zai Lab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,037% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

