Zai Lab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,037% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
