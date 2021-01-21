Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $20.40. Zafgen shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 28,789 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

